Billy Joel Postpones His Tour To Recover From Surgery

(CelebrityAccess) — Billy Joel announced that he is suspending his current tour and rescheduling several upcoming shows while he recovers from an unspecified medical condition.

According to a statement from Joel’s team, the artist has postponed his tour for the next four months as he recovers from recent surgery and undergoes physical therapy under the supervision of medical experts.

Joel is expected to make a full recovery, with the tour set to resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding,” stated Billy Joel.

Joel, 75, did not disclose details about the surgery or underlying medical condition but previously experienced an on-stage fall in February at Mohegan Sun Arena after a stunt with a microphone stand.

Rescheduled Dates:

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows: