Jonathan Shank Brings The Jam Podcast Back For Season 3

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Today, Osiris Media announces the launch of Season 3 of The Jam Podcast hosted by Grammy Award-winning music industry veteran Jonathan Shank.

The podcast, known for its deep-dive explorations into jam music and beyond, kicks off its new season with an exclusive interview featuring California rock band Dawes and Grammy winner Eric Krasno. The episode delves into their musical influences and their journey rebuilding homes, lives, and community spirit following the devastating LA wildfires.

Upcoming guests for Season 3 include Cory Wong, Peter Shapiro & Grahame Lesh, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Taper’s Choice (featuring Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend, Alex Bleeker of Real Estate, and Dave Harrington of Darkside) with Relix Editor Mike Greenhaus, Tom Hamilton of Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Grace Bowers, and legendary KCRW DJ and reggae historian Roger Steffens, who tackles intriguing questions about Bob Marley’s legacy.

Each episode of “The Jam” will feature artist-inspired playlists and spotlight the teams behind these musicians. Inspired by podcasts like Promoter 101, Questlove Supreme, and JEMP Radio, Shank conceived “The Jam” as a platform for artists and industry veterans to share previously untold stories, pay tribute to their musical icons, and bridge the gap between the jam scene and mainstream culture.

Previous seasons of “The Jam” have featured luminaries such as Randy Jackson, Robby Krieger of The Doors, Devon Allman & Duane Betts, Jorma Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane, Rick Mitarotonda of Goose, The Disco Biscuits, Greyboy Allstars, and Cymande.

Jonathan Shank reflects on the season: “This season of ‘The Jam’ showcases the resilience and community spirit of the scene. It’s been incredible reconnecting with old friends and discovering shared experiences with new acquaintances who all contribute to the heartbeat of this genre. Our guests span generations, offering a glimpse into the timeless appeal of this music over the past six decades.”

Listeners can tune in to “The Jam” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or their preferred podcast platform. Season 3 begins with Dawes and Eric Krasno on April 22, followed by weekly episodes featuring a diverse lineup through June 10.

Schedule for “The Jam” Season 3:

April 22: Dawes with Eric Krasno

April 29: Cory Wong

May 6: Peter Shapiro & Grahame Lesh

May 13: Roger Steffens

May 20: Benmont Tench

May 27: Taper’s Choice with Mike Greenhaus

June 3: Tom Hamilton

June 10: Grace Bowers