Sara Nix and Joe Mortimer Named Co-Heads Of Creative At Capitol Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Capitol Music Group has announced the appointment of Sara Nix and Joe Mortimer as Co-Heads of Creative for the label group.

Sara Nix joins Capitol following a lengthy tenure as Executive Producer at Partizan, the film, television, and music content company founded by Michel Gondry. Over a career spanning two decades, she has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Pharrell Williams, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Usher, Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky, Burna Boy, Doja Cat, and SZA, among others.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Capitol team,” said Nix. “It’s an iconic label with a rich history, and I’m excited to collaborate with the incredible artists here to help bring their creative visions to life.”

Joe Mortimer joins Capitol from Astralwerks, where he served as Creative Director for the past seven years, working with artists such as Marshmello, Illenium, The Avalanches, SG Lewis, and Zhu. Prior to Astralwerks, Mortimer worked as an artistic director for artists including the late Bob Moses and Jungle.

“Over the years, I’ve worked closely with many of the executives and artists at Capitol,” said Mortimer. “I’m excited to take on this role and, alongside Sara, help steer the label’s creative vision.”

Nix and Mortimer will be based at the iconic Capitol Tower in Los Angeles.

“Sara and Joe come to Capitol having worked with some of the most acclaimed artists, directors, and creative visionaries in the world,” said Tom March, Chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group. “Together, they form a potent team to help the incredible artists on our label reach their full creative potential and to drive our ongoing transformation at Capitol.”