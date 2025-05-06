Prescription Songs, Amigo Records, And 7Hills Music Signs Rising Nashville Country Star Will Terry

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Prescription Songs and its affiliated label, Amigo Records, have announced a new joint venture with 7Hills Music for the signing of rising Nashville-based singer-songwriter Will Terry. According to Prescription, the deal covers both Terry’s publishing as well as his new music, which will be released via Amigo.

Terry, a Rome, Georgia native, has earned a reputation for his storytelling and live performances, having opened for artists such as Tyler Farr, Jon Langston, and Chayce Beckham, as well as recently performing at Whiskey Jam.

He becomes the second country artist to sign with Prescription’s Amigo Records imprint, following Scoot Teasley, who joined the label earlier this year.

“Having a team that feels like family is all I ever wanted. I didn’t realize until recently that it’s a need in this kind of work,” said Terry. “I’m a strong believer in the idea that you are who you’re around, and I’m stoked to be where I am.”

“I’m so proud to have signed Will Terry to my joint venture, 7Hills Music, with Prescription Songs and our label, Amigo Records,” said Hannah Montgomery Bay-Schuck of 7Hills Music. “Coming from the same hometown of Rome, Georgia, there’s a shared understanding and work ethic that makes this partnership even more special.”

“Tickled pink about getting to partner with Amigo/Rx for this next chapter in Will’s career,” added Terry’s manager, Jamey Davenport. “Hannah and the team have welcomed us like family and made us feel right at home. Excited for the future and grateful for Luke and Hannah’s belief in Will Terry.”