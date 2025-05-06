True Tickets Pacts With The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) –Digital ticketing platform True Tickets has announced a new partnership with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA), one of the largest nonprofit theatre organizations in the U.S.

The deal will allow DCPA patrons to purchase event passes through True Tickets’ mobile ticketing service, which includes compatibility with digital wallets, real-time ticket sharing, and QR code entry to events.

Through the partnership, DCPA will also gain access to True Tickets’ distribution system and audience analytics, enabling the organization to strengthen its relationships with customers, the company said.

“At the DCPA, we believe the transformative power of live theatre begins the moment a ticket is accessed,” said Janice Sinden, President & CEO of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. “This partnership with True Tickets makes that access more secure, seamless, and shareable—reflecting our mission to inspire through connection and storytelling.”

“DCPA’s legacy is built on bold ideas and community engagement, and we’re honored to support their vision with a service that strengthens patron relationships and honors the integrity of the live experience,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “Together, we’re transforming not just how tickets are delivered, but how audiences are invited in.”