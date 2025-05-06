Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, And Luke Combs Lead The Lineup For Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — C3 Presents, the Live Nation-affiliated organizer of the Austin City Limits Festival, has revealed the lineup for the 2025 return of the popular event, with headliners including Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, and Doja Cat, among others.

Set for two weekends in October (October 3–5 and October 10–12) at Austin’s Zilker Park, ACL 2025 will feature nine stages of music showcasing both established artists and rising stars.

This year’s lineup also includes headliners Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, Doechii, Feid, and Cage the Elephant, along with artists such as T-Pain, Empire of the Sun, Djo, Pierce the Veil (weekend two), Rilo Kiley (weekend two), Maren Morris (weekend one), Mk.gee, Zeds Dead, Sammy Virji, Polo & Pan, ROLE MODEL, and many more.

Paying tribute to the festival’s home state of Texas, ACL 2025 will feature a full slate of homegrown talent, including Maren Morris (weekend one), Dylan Gossett, Tanner Usrey, Asleep at the Wheel (weekend one), INOHA (weekend one), Johnny Stimson (weekend two), SL Houser (weekend one), Geto Gala (weekend one), Farmer’s Wife (weekend two), Alex Amen (weekend two), Shallowater (weekend two), Aaron Page (weekend one), Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective (weekend two), Disciples of Christ (weekend one), and many more.

In addition to music, ACL will feature a curated selection of food, beverages, and other vendors, along with a full slate of VIP options for fans seeking a luxe experience.

For 2025, ACL also announced the return of Hulu as a streaming partner, with three days of select live performances, interviews, and more scheduled for weekend one. The full broadcast lineup and schedule will be announced later this summer.