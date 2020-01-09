Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog Of Kid Cudi & Lana Del Rey Producer Emile Haynie

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired 100% of hit producer Emile Haynie’s worldwide copyrights, including publishing and writer share, as well as producer royalty income streams, of his catalog comprised of 122 songs.

Haynie is best known for collaborating with Kid Cudi (he executive produced the rapper’s three times Grammy-nominated debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day and its follow-up Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager), and Lana Del Rey (for whom he produced the singer’s breakout debut album 2012’s Born to Die). He has also collaborated on Adele’s US diamond-certified album 25 and Eminem’s 2010 album Recovery.

The catalog also includes the hit songs “Runaway” by Kanye West ft. Pusha T, “Headlights” by Eminem ft. Nate Ruess, “River” by Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran, as well as songs performed by Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, FKA Twigs, Ian Brown, Lady Gaga, Pink, Emeli Sande, The Rolling Stones, ASAP Rocky, Drake, SZA, London Grammar, Mark Ronson and Florence and the Machine, among others.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Emile to the Hipgnosis family. He is one of the most influential producers of the last decade and with Lana Del Ray, Kid Cudi, Eminem, Bruno Mars, Fun and many others he has made important records that have inspired so many other great creators.”