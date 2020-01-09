Jim Selby Promoted To Chief Operating Officer At Concord

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Concord has announced that it has promoted Jim Selby from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Operating Officer.

Selby joined Concord as General Manager of Concord Music Group, where he helped to develop an efficient shared services team for the growing recorded music area of Concord’s business. As Chief Revenue Officer, he oversaw the company’s strategic revenue collections as well as music technology investments.

In his new role, Selby will oversee IT, rights optimization, repertoire management, royalty administration, licensing administration, D2C operations and distribution among other global strategic initiatives for Concord.

Prior to Concord, Selby served as SVP of ole Media Management (now Anthem Entertainment) and as CEO of Naxos of America.

Concord CEO Scott Pascucci said: “Jim is an exceptional executive and we are fortunate to have him as a colleague. Our rapid and diverse growth has required us to be adept at integration and persistent at revenue collection, and Jim has excelled at both. His broad skill set will be well-deployed in his new role. Congratulations to him on a very well-deserved promotion.”

Selby added: “I am extremely proud to be a part of Concord and would like to thank Scott and the rest of the executive team for this opportunity. Our rapid growth in recent years has required much hard work and innovation and I am excited to be able to focus on sharpening our operating services to better serve our roster of artists, playwrights, composers and songwriters.”

Selby will report directly to Pascucci and will continue to be based in Nashville. His promotion follows the departure of Glen Barros last month.