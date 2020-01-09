Zac Brown Band Announces Summer 2020 “Roar With The Lions Tour”

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Zac Brown Band has today (Jan. 9) announced their Summer 2020 “Roar With The Lions Tour.”
According to a release, the tour is “grounded in the historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty. Always counted upon to bring sunshine and warmth into the lives of others, lions are fearless, treating one another with dignity and respect, bravely walking through the forests they rule.”
Brown further explained: “Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions. They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”
The “Roar With The Lions Tour” is slated to kick off on May 24 in Gilford, NH, and will come directly on the heels of the band’s upcoming spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour,” which features 18 stops across the United States and Canada.
Special guest Gregory Alan Isakov will join the tour May 24 through June 27 and St. Paul and The Broken Bones will open the Wrigley Field show on September 9.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17 at 10am local time at ZacBrownBand.com.
Summer 2020 “Roar With The Lions Tour” Dates
|May 24, 2020
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
|May 25, 2020
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
|May 29, 2020
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center *
|May 30, 2020
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre *
|May 31, 2020
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *
|June 4, 2020
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *
|June 5, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion *
|June 12, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage *
|June 13, 2020
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
|June 14, 2020
|Darien, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater *
|June 18, 2020
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park *
|June 19, 2020
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion *
|June 20, 2020
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium*
|June 25, 2020
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *
|June 26, 2020
|New York, NY
|Citi Field *
|June 27, 2020
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live *
|July 24, 2020
|Shakopee, MN
|Twin Cities Summer Jam +
|July 25, 2020
|Monticello, IA
|Great Jones County Fair +
|Aug 7, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|SunTrust Park
|Sep 10, 2020
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Sep 11, 2020
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Sep 12, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field**
|Sep 19, 2020
|Frisco, TX
|Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend) ++
|Sep 25, 2020
|Denver, CO
|Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
|Sep 26, 2020
|Denver, CO
|Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
|Oct 16, 2020
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Oct 17, 2020
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Oct 18, 2020
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
* Denotes special guest Gregory Alan Isakov
** Denotes special guest St. Paul and the Broken Bones
+ Denotes festival stops
++ Denotes special stop