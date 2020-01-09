Zac Brown Band Announces Summer 2020 “Roar With The Lions Tour”
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News

Zac Brown Band Announces Summer 2020 “Roar With The Lions Tour”

Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
211 0


ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Zac Brown Band has today (Jan. 9) announced their Summer 2020 “Roar With The Lions Tour.”

According to a release, the tour is “grounded in the historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty. Always counted upon to bring sunshine and warmth into the lives of others, lions are fearless, treating one another with dignity and respect, bravely walking through the forests they rule.”

Brown further explained: “Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions. They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”

The “Roar With The Lions Tour” is slated to kick off on May 24 in Gilford, NH, and will come directly on the heels of the band’s upcoming spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour,” which features 18 stops across the United States and Canada.

Special guest Gregory Alan Isakov will join the tour May 24 through June 27 and St. Paul and The Broken Bones will open the Wrigley Field show on September 9.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17 at 10am local time at ZacBrownBand.com.

Summer 2020 “Roar With The Lions Tour” Dates

May 24, 2020Gilford, NHBank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
May 25, 2020Gilford, NHBank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
May 29, 2020Mansfield, MAXfinity Center *
May 30, 2020Hartford, CTXFINITY Theatre *
May 31, 2020Syracuse, NYSt. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *
June 4, 2020Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *
June 5, 2020Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion *
June 12, 2020Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage *
June 13, 2020Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center*
June 14, 2020Darien, NYDarien Lake Amphitheater *
June 18, 2020Burgettstown, PAS&T Bank Music Park *
June 19, 2020Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion *
June 20, 2020Hershey, PAHersheypark Stadium*

 

June 25, 2020Bethel, NYBethel Woods Center for the Arts *
June 26, 2020New York, NYCiti Field *
June 27, 2020Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live *
July 24, 2020Shakopee, MNTwin Cities Summer Jam +
July 25, 2020Monticello, IAGreat Jones County Fair +
Aug 7, 2020Atlanta, GASunTrust Park
Sep 10, 2020Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center
Sep 11, 2020Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center
Sep 12, 2020Chicago, ILWrigley Field**
Sep 19, 2020Frisco, TXToyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend) ++
Sep 25, 2020Denver, COFiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sep 26, 2020Denver, COFiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Oct 16, 2020Portland, ORModa Center
Oct 17, 2020Tacoma, WATacoma Dome
Oct 18, 2020Vancouver, BCRogers Arena

*  Denotes special guest Gregory Alan Isakov
** Denotes special guest St. Paul and the Broken Bones
+ Denotes festival stops
++ Denotes special stop

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post