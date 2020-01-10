Angelica Camacho Joins Primary Wave As Vice President, Creative A&R

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music Publishing has hired Angelica Camacho as Vice President, Creative A&R.

Since joining Primary Wave six months ago, Camacho has signed Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Jeremih, as well as highly sought-after producer and songwriter Anthony Jones to worldwide co-publishing deals.

Previously, Camacho served as manager and US A&R at TaP Music where she worked with artists including Hailee Steinfeld and Col3trane, and as A&R for Unrestricted/SONGS Music Publishing where she worked with artists such as Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Noah Cyrus, and Chromeo.

Justin Shukat, President of Primary Wave Music Publishing, said: “I’m excited and proud to have Angelica join the Primary Wave creative team. We support her creative instincts and the company goal to grow our contemporary writing roster at Primary Wave. The signings of both Jeremih and Anthony Jones, who both had hit songs on the top of the radio charts this past fall, is a great way to start out the new year.”

Camacho added: “I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to bring my passion for execution and ‘songs first’ approach to Primary Wave. I admire the team Justin and Jake have built and their creative first perspective that I believe is paramount to building long lasting careers. I’m excited to help grow a diverse, forward thinking, and culturally relevant environment at Primary Wave. ”