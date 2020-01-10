Polydor Artist Celeste Tops BBC Sound Of… Poll For 2020

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Soul singer Celeste has topped the BBC Sound Of… Poll for 2020.

The poll was voted on by more than 170 industry experts, DJs, festival bookers, critics and former finalists including Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi.

Additionally, the 25-year-old British-Jamaican singer/songwriter who beat out both indie band Easy Life and singer Yungblud for the title, recently scooped up the BRITs Rising Star Award (formerly known as the Critics’ Choice Award). The dual wins make her one of only a handful of artists including Adele, Sam Smith, and Ellie Goulding, to win both awards.

Speaking to the BBC, Celeste said of winning the Poll: “There’s an element of heightened expectation, potentially. You really want to make sure you live up to it but, ultimately, it’s really encouraging to know you’re on the right track. She added: “Hopefully it’ll mean more people will hear my music. At the moment, there are people listening to it – but it’s not, like, everyone in England, so I hope that will widen out.”

Celeste has released two albums to date, 2017’s The Milk and The Honey (via Lily Allen’s Bank Holiday label) and 2018’s Lately, which marked her first release via Polydor/Universal.

She also recently announced a UK headline tour set for April, which includes a soldout date at Shepherds Bush Empire.