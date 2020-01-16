Urban Agency Missin’ Link Joins ID&T Group

(CelebrityAccess) – Dutch dance music promoter ID&T has acquired Rotterdam-based urban booking and events agency Missin’ Link.

Founded in 1999 to book US hip-hop acts in the Dutch market, Missin’ Link represents an exclusive roster of urban talent including Big Daddy Kane, Latifah, Poke and more, in addition to overseeing its own programming and events concepts at festivals, venues, and clubs in the market.

ID&T promotes major European events including Mysteryland, Amsterdam Open Air, Thunderdome and Defqon 1, among others.

Rosanne Janmaat, chief business development officer for ID&T Group, said: “In the last 20 years, Missin’ Link has become one of the most respected names within the urban music industry. We are happy that Missin’ Link is now part of our group and we are looking forward to expanding the company with our events and in-house expertise.”