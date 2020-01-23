Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, & Thomas Rhett Top The Bill For Faster Horses 2020

BROOKLYN, Wis (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the reigning ACM “Festival Of The Year” Faster Horses Festival announced that the event will return to scenic Brooklyn, Wisconsin this year with a lineup that’s headlined by Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett.

Set for July 17-19, the three-day, three-stage camping and music festival will also feature performances from Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson, Gone West ft. Colbie Caillat, Riley Green, HARDY, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, David Lee Murphy, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny and DeeJay Silver among numerous others.

“As Faster Horses has continued to grow, we continue to look for more ways to provide an enhanced experience, this year is no exception,” shared President of Country Touring at Live Nation, Brian O’Connell.

“Obviously, with the announcement of these stellar artists that will join us for the Party of the Summer, we are also introducing several new camping options and a completely reimagined VIP experience for those that are looking for a more upscale getaway this summer. We continually put our resources back into the festival, from talent to amenities, to meet the growing needs of Faster Horses veterans, and new fans as well,” O’Connell continued.

This year, the festival will offer expanded camping options with the addition of three new RV campgrounds. The fest’s fan-favorite Tack Room VIP area will also expand this year with the addition of a two-story deck with a lounge, reserved stadium seating and the option to reserve a “Mustang Suite” offering brand new views of the stage, a private bar and food buffet, souvenir gift bags and more.

Faster Horses is part of Live Nation’s growing roster of country music festivals that also includes Watershed in George, WA, Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale. FL, Seven Peaks Music Festival in Denver, CO and TrailBlazer Festival in Hunter, NY.