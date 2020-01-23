Phish Announce Summer Run For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary jam band Phish announced their plans for a North American run in the summer of 2020.

The 27-date tour gets underway with a pair of shows at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Oregon on July 14th and 15th, followed by multiple west coast dates through the rest of July, including performances at Gorge Amphitheatre, and the iconic Forum on Los Angeles.

East Coast shows in August include two shows at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and a trio of performances at Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, NJ.

The tour closes out in September with three performances at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CA.

As well, Phish is lined up to Mexico in a few weeks for its fourth “Phish: Riviera Maya”, the band’s destination concert vacation taking place February 20 – 23.

PHISH – SUMMER 2020

JULY

14 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

15 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

17 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

18 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

19 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

21 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

22 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

24 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

31 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

AUGUST

1 – Atlanta, GA – Piedmont Park

2 – Atlanta, GA – Piedmont Park

4 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

5 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

7 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

11 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

12 – Hershey, PA Giant Center

14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach

15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach

16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach

SEPTEMBER

4 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

5 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

6 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park