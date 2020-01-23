Phish Announce Summer Run For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary jam band Phish announced their plans for a North American run in the summer of 2020.
The 27-date tour gets underway with a pair of shows at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Oregon on July 14th and 15th, followed by multiple west coast dates through the rest of July, including performances at Gorge Amphitheatre, and the iconic Forum on Los Angeles.
East Coast shows in August include two shows at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and a trio of performances at Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, NJ.
The tour closes out in September with three performances at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CA.
As well, Phish is lined up to Mexico in a few weeks for its fourth “Phish: Riviera Maya”, the band’s destination concert vacation taking place February 20 – 23.
PHISH – SUMMER 2020
JULY
14 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena
15 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena
17 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
18 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
19 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
21 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
22 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
24 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum
25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
31 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
AUGUST
1 – Atlanta, GA – Piedmont Park
2 – Atlanta, GA – Piedmont Park
4 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
5 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
7 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
8 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
9 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
11 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
12 – Hershey, PA Giant Center
14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach
15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach
16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach
SEPTEMBER
4 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
5 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
6 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park