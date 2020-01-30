Concerts Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

CHINA (CelebrityAccess) – A number of concerts in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong have been canceled or postponed due to rising concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus.

Upcoming shows by US rock band X Ambassadors (pictured), Japanese rock band Suchmos, Canto-pop star Andy Lau, K-pop acts Taeyon and NCT Dream, and singer Miriam Yeung, have all been canceled until further notice.

With over 7,700 cases of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) having been confirmed in China already, the virus is now believed to have spread to more than 20 countries, including Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, France and the United States, among others.

The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has already claimed the lives of 170 people, according to IQ.