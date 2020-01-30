Fredrick “Cody” Lauzier Promoted To Senior Vice President, Global Touring and Talent At AEG Presents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Presents has promoted industry veteran Fredrick “Cody” Lauzier to the role of Senior Vice President, Global Touring and Talent.

“Cody has an incredible level of passion and commitment to his job that’s inspiring to everyone around him,” remarked AEG Presents President of Global Touring and Talent Gary Gersh. “He’s a critical member of our team, and he has an unreal instinct in terms of artist development and trends. I’m so proud of him and his accomplishments, and I’m thrilled to announce his new position.”

A native of Southern California, Lauzier joined AEG after graduating from college in 007 and rose through the ranks at the company’s Goldenvoice division. Most recently, Lauzierserved as Vice President and General Manager of AEG’s Global Touring division.

Lauzier has worked with a varied artist roster that includes Katy Perry, Tyler, The Creator, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cage The Elephant, Panic! at the Disco and he is currently overseeing tours that include Sturgill Simpson’s upcoming Good Look’n Tour, as well as German industry legends Rammstein’s upcoming North American stadium run.

“AEG Presents has been my home for the past 13 years, and I’ve been honored to play a part in our growth and continued success,” Lauzier said of his new gig. “I can’t wait to take on this new challenge and dive in headfirst, and I’m grateful to Gary for his friendship, leadership and support.”