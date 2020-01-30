Live Nation Bringing A Brand New Nightclub To Dallas

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) — Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is teaming up with Live Nation to bring a brand new concert venue to Dallas.

The HiFi Dallas will be a 1,000-capacity live music and entertainment venue located in the city’s Design District, adjacent to Dallas Mavericks Training Center and near American Airlines Center.

The venue will feature 25,000-square-feet of space, state-of-the-art sound, lights, and production. The venue will feature variable configurations with about 115 seats on the second level and 300 seats for the floor level, or general admission for some shows.

Hospitality amenities at the HiFi will include a mezzanine VIP area with dedicated service, and the VIP-only Echo Lounge, located on the second floor.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the venue’s genesis came after Cuban had a chance meeting with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino where Cuban pitched the idea of the club.

Dave Fortin, Live Nation’s senior vice president of marketing and business development told the Morning News that Rapino “jumped at the chance” as Dallas is an active market where Live Nation already has a substantial footprint.

Live Nation also operates the House of Blues in Dallas’s Victory Park neighborhood and the Toyota Music Factory in nearby Irving.

The HiFi is currently on track to open in May.