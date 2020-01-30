Live Nation Names Kei Ikuta SVP Live Nation Japan

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Live Nation Entertainment announced the appointment of Kei Ikuta to the post of Senior Vice President of Live Nation Japan.

Ikuta, who is based in Tokyo, will focus on developing touring opportunities for both domestic and international acts and will report to John Boyle, President of Live Nation Japan.

Ikuta brings almost two decades of experience to his new post and most recently toiled as Vice President at Japanese concert promoter UDO Artists. Over the course of his career, Ikuta has helped to bring some of the biggest names in modern music to Japan, including the Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, David Bowie, The Eagles, Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé, Maroon 5, John Mayer, Norah Jones as well as local legends X Japan and Yoshiki.

“We have made immense progress in Japan over the last couple of years bringing an increasing number of artists to Japan, from clubs shows to 50,000 capacity shows at the Tokyo Dome. By welcoming Ikuta, an esteemed industry veteran into the team, we are furthering our commitment to the Japanese touring market while enabling us to really move our business forward to meet the ever-growing demand for international concerts,” noted John Boyle.

“Japan’s live entertainment market continues to thrive, and Live Nation has fast become a serious player in its growth and success. I’m extremely proud to be joining the talented team here at Live Nation and will work with them to bring more world-class acts to the region and connect the biggest and best acts both locally and globally to even more fans in Japan,” added Kei Ikuta, the newly-minted Senior Vice President of Live Nation Japan.