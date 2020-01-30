Beach Road Weekend Music Festival To Return To Martha’s Vineyard In 2020

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful debut in 2019, the Beach Road Weekend music festival is set to return to Martha’s Vinyard this year from July 24 – 26th.

Set for Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven, the fest will take place from July 24th to 26th. As of yet, no performers have been announced for the 2020 lineup, but the inaugural edition of the festival in 2019 included John Fogerty, Phil Lesh and Friends, Grace Potter and Dispatch.

For 2020, festival organizers are promising upgrades to the festival site for fans, including the removal of all reserved seating, allowing general admission punters to get close to the stage.

As well, improvements have been made to Beach Road, making it easier to get into the festival grounds, organizers said.

Event organizers have also formed a partnership with Martha’s Vineyard’s Travel & Tourism industry to create custom ticket and accommodation packages for off-island visitors. Participating hotel partners include Mansion House, Kelley House, Summercamp, The Sydney, The Richard, The Harbor View Hotel, The Christopher, Edgartown Inn, Island Inn, MV Family Campgrounds, and NobNocket.

Hotel packages begin at $662 and include a three-night stay and two three-day General Admission passes.

“We have created partnerships across the island so that our fans can stay on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment. “We want to give fans the opportunity to explore more of the place I love and call home as they make Beach Road Weekend part of their Martha’s Vineyard experience.”