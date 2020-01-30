Darcy Gregoire Joins Feldman

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Feldman Agency announced the hire of veteran talent agency Darcy Gregoire.

Gregoire will be based out of the company’s Toronto offices and will handle bookings in both the United States and Canada.

Gregoire comes to Feldman from United Talent Agency’s Los Angeles offices but is no stranger to Toronto as he previously worked out of the Agency Group’s offices for almost a decade before the company was acquired by UTA.

While at UTA, Gregoire represented the company’s contemporary roster in the Western US and served as the RA for Chaka Khan, Macy Gray, Todrick Hall, and Daniel Lanois among others.

“In my first two weeks at The Feldman Agency, I’ve felt as much invigoration, enthusiasm, and excitement as one would ever hope to feel in starting on a new adventure. The team here is fab. The vision is inspiring. I’m excited to be here and am looking forward to the future together.”

“We are happy to have Darcy join our Toronto office. I’m certain his experience and enthusiasm will produce great results for our artists.” added TFA President Jeff Craib.