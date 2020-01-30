Jesse Kumagai Named President/CEO At Massey Hall And Roy Thomson Hall

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Jesse Kumagai has been named as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the corporation that operates Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall.

“We’re so proud that after an extensive international search, we found the very best candidate for this role was not only a Canadian and a Torontonian, but an integral member of our current management team,” said Eileen Costello, Board Chair. “Jesse’s authentic passion, knowledge, and connections in the broader music community are outstanding, while his vision and leadership will position us for growth and success when we reopen Massey Hall and for the years ahead in both Massey and Roy Thomson halls.”

Kumagai succeeds Interim President & CEO, Thomas C. MacMillan, who was appointed last year following the untimely passing of longtime CEO and President Deane Cameron, who died in May.

With his new gig, Kumagai will have his hands full. Massey Hall is currently undergoing a major refurb that will add extended programming and community outreach opportunities.

“Jesse Kumagai has been a steadfast advocate for the musical arts in Toronto for many years, and has been one of the TSO’s closest and most valued partners,” said Matthew Loden, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Symphony Orchestra. “He has a collaborative and generous approach to his work, and we are delighted to be able to continue working with such a strong leader.”