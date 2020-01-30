Report: Live Nation Leases Office Space In Nashville, Hinting At Music City Expansion Plans

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment has reportedly signed a lease to be the first new tenant in a major real estate development in Nashville’s trendy Wedgwood-Houston neighborhood.

According to the Nashville Business Journal, Live Nation has leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the Nashville Warehouse Co. project, a $100 million mixed-use district that is currently under construction by Chicago-based real estate developer AJ Capital Partners.

According to the Business Journal, Live Nation will occupy one of three office buildings planned for the project, which combined, offer 200,000 feet of office space.

The development also includes more than 300 residential units, retail and restaurant space and an outdoor space that includes a bandshell.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, the property will also provide a home for the iconic giant guitar sign which was removed from the now-demolished Greer stadium and sold at auction last year.

A rep Live Nation did not respond to a request for comment.