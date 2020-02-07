NME Editor Charlotte Gunn Steps Down To Seek ‘New Challenge’

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – NME editor Charlotte Gunn has announced her decision to step down from the publication.

Gunn joined NME in 2015 as digital editor following the closure of the print magazine. She was promoted to editor in 2018. During her tenure, she not only managed the title’s transition to digital, but she also oversaw the launch of NME’s Girls To The Front live campaign, in addition to the relaunch of both Club NME and the outlet’s annual NME Awards, which are slated to take place next week.

In a statement, Gunn said: “I’ve decided to resign from my position as editor of NME to seek a new challenge. I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve done in my time at the NME. What an incredible four years it’s been! With the new team having done incredible work putting together the upcoming Awards – likely the brand’s best ever show – it’s clear there is an unbelievable commitment to the future of the brand making it as good a time as any for me to step aside. I couldn’t have done any of it without the support of the amazing team I’ve had the chance to work with and I will miss everyone very much.”