Should Artists Promote Their Music On TikTok? [VIDEO]

(HYPEBOT) – While music is certainly an integral part of keeping TikTok users entertained on the platform, whether or not artists should be sinking a lot of energy and money into promoting their work on the popular video sharing app – and how to do so most effectively if so – remains a topic of some debate.

Guest post by James Shotwell of Haulix

It’s easy to understand why the advertisers and record execs alike are fascinated by TikTok. With over 1.5 billion downloads worldwide and more than half a billion monthly users, TikTok has a diverse community of content creators that are changing the way people discover things online. Just look at the success of Lil Nas X, for example. The “Old Town Road” rapper first found viral popularity by placing his now-iconic breakout single on TikTok. Additionally, Blanco Brown, Stunna Girl, and Ashnikko all landed record deals because their music became popular on the app.

With TikTok turning unknown talents into internationally-recognized names in a matter of weeks, musicians everywhere are beginning to question whether or not the same could happen to them. After all, TikTok needs new music to keep its users inspired, so there is always a chance your song could be the next single that takes the platform by storm. It’s also possible that your song fails to find a following on the app and goes nowhere. The TikTok community is wild and unpredictable, which is what makes it so great, but that also means that anything is possible.

Before you invest hours of time and effort into developing a presence on TikTok or attempt promoting your music through the app, Music Biz host James Shotwell has some insight to share about the platform. From the revenue artists may or may not see to the difficulties people encounter when trying to leverage their success, having a hit song on TikTok may not be all that great for artists on the rise. Watch the video below for more information.