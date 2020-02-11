Rage Against The Machine Reveal The Dates For Their Public Service Announcement Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rage Against The Machine has finally announced the itinerary for their first tour since reforming after a nine-year break.
RATM’s “Public Service Announcement Tour,” which is built around previously announced festival dates at Coachella, Boston Calling and Firefly, kicks off on March 26th at the Don Haskins Center in scenic El Paso, Texas.
The run will carry on through the sweltering summer months, including two shows at Madison Square Garden on August 10 & 11, a performance at the United Center in Chicago on May 11th, and the Ottawa Bluesfest on July 17th.
After concluding their North American dates, RATM will head across the Atlantic for a series of festival dates, including Reading & Leeds in the UK; Rock En Seine in Paris; the Electric Picnic Festival in Ireland; and Lolla Berlin.
Run the Jewels, the hip-hop duo consisting of El-P and Killer Mike will provide support on the tour.
RATM has pledged to donate the proceeds from the first three dates on the tour to immigrants rights organizations.
Tickets go on sale on Thurs. Feb. 13th.
Rage Against the Machine 2020 World Tour
March 26 — El Paso, Texas – Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. – Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. – Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, Calif. – Coachella
April 17 — Indio, Calif. – Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, Calif. – Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, Ore. – Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. – Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. – Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. – Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. – Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, Ill. – United Center
May 23 — Boston, Mass. – Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, Del. – The Firefly Music Festival
July 10 — East Troy, Wis. – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Quebec City, Quebec – Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. – KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. – PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. – PNC Arena
Aug. 4 — Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. – BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
Aug. 30 — Reading, UK – Reading Festival
Sept. 1 — Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival
Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival
Sept. 6 — Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
Sept. 8 — Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Sept.10 — Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena