Rage Against The Machine Reveal The Dates For Their Public Service Announcement Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rage Against The Machine has finally announced the itinerary for their first tour since reforming after a nine-year break.

RATM’s “Public Service Announcement Tour,” which is built around previously announced festival dates at Coachella, Boston Calling and Firefly, kicks off on March 26th at the Don Haskins Center in scenic El Paso, Texas.

The run will carry on through the sweltering summer months, including two shows at Madison Square Garden on August 10 & 11, a performance at the United Center in Chicago on May 11th, and the Ottawa Bluesfest on July 17th.

After concluding their North American dates, RATM will head across the Atlantic for a series of festival dates, including Reading & Leeds in the UK; Rock En Seine in Paris; the Electric Picnic Festival in Ireland; and Lolla Berlin.

Run the Jewels, the hip-hop duo consisting of El-P and Killer Mike will provide support on the tour.

RATM has pledged to donate the proceeds from the first three dates on the tour to immigrants rights organizations.

Tickets go on sale on Thurs. Feb. 13th.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 World Tour

March 26 — El Paso, Texas – Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. – Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. – Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, Calif. – Coachella

April 17 — Indio, Calif. – Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, Calif. – Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. – Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. – Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. – Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. – Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, Ill. – United Center

May 23 — Boston, Mass. – Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, Del. – The Firefly Music Festival

July 10 — East Troy, Wis. – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Quebec City, Quebec – Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. – KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. – PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. – PNC Arena

Aug. 4 — Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. – BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

Aug. 30 — Reading, UK – Reading Festival

Sept. 1 — Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival

Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival

Sept. 6 — Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

Sept. 8 — Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Sept.10 — Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena