Norah Jones, Wynton Marsalis, and Diana Krall To Headline Newport Jazz 2020

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Newport Jazz Festival announced the first round of artists lined up for the 2020 return of the popular summer music festival, with Norah Jones, Wynton Marsalis, and Diana Krall leading the bill.

Now in its 66th year, Newport Jazz will take place from August 7-9th at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame at the Newport Casino, with curation by Artistic Director Christian McBride and the festival’s legendary founder George Wein.

“This year’s Newport Jazz Festival continues the tradition of presenting jazz, as George Wein would say, “from J to Z,” said McBride. “For three days in August, all eyes and ears in the jazz world focus on what happens at Newport. It’s a thrill to present everyone from the great Wynton Marsalis, who’s making his first appearance at the festival in 9 years, to Diana Krall, who’s making her first appearance at the festival in over 20 years.”

Other artists announced for the 2020 lineup include pianist Robert Glasper, who is lined up to play all three days as this year’s Artist In Residence, and Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, who will perform the Talking Heads seminal album “Remain In Light.”

French drummer Makaya McCraven will return for a second year, joining a lineup that also includes reggae icon Jimmy Cliff, Japanese jazz composer and piano virtuoso Horomi, and Texas-based indie jazz trio Khruangbin.

Other artists include Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Chris Potter Circuits Trio featuring James Francies and Eric Harland, Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry” featuring Marilyn Crispell & Carmen Castaldi, Nicholas Payton, Nate Smith + KINFOLK, The Comet is Coming, The Soul Rebels, The Jazz Gallery All-Stars, Arturo/Zack/Adam O’Farrill Quintet, Avery*Sunshine, Jeff “Tain” Watts, Nubya Garcia, Michela Marino Lerman – Love Movement, Warren Wolf and Wolfpack, Somi, Catherine Russell, Miguel Zenón Quartet, and an extended The History of Jazz set that will feature Tuba Skinny, Vince Giordano & The Night Hawks, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Mike Davis’ The New Wonders, Colin Hancock & His Signature Seven.

“We welcome back old friends like Charles Lloyd, who served as our artist-in-residence in 2018, and Robert Glasper, who serves as this year’s artist-in-residence. Newport Jazz has always featured artists from all areas, from Chuck Berry to Mahalia Jackson to Aretha Franklin to James Brown to Led Zeppelin to the Allman Brothers. Since 2017, artists like The Roots, Common, Living Colour and George Clinton and more have all played the festival. This year, Newport Jazz presents reggae legend, Jimmy Cliff. Oh yes, this year’s going to be deep. Norah Jones is back after her smashing 2016 Newport debut, Avery*Sunshine makes her debut, as does vibraphonist Warren Wolf. There’s just way too many great artists to name. Just make sure you come,” added McBride.