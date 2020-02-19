Live Nation COO Matt Schwarz Steps Down

(CelebrityAccess) — Matt Schwarz, managing director and Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation GSE announced that he’s leaving his post at the company after five years, effective immediately.

In an email Schwarz sent to his colleagues and obtained by IQ Magazine, he wrote: ““Today I resigned from [this] office as managing director with immediate effect,” Schwarz wrote in an email to colleagues this afternoon (19 February).”

Schwarz joined Live Nation GSE, which oversees the company’s operations in Germany, Switzerland, and Australia in 2015 as part of the integration of his former employer Marek Lieberberg Konzertagentur.

He previously served as Vice President of touring and festivals at MLK.

According to IQ, Schwarz’s current projects will be taken on by Carrie McNamara, Matias Muelas and Nastassja Roberts.

In a statement provided to Encore, a rep for Live Nation said the company and Schwarz “mutually agreed to end their collaboration”

“Live Nation would like to thank Matt Schwarz for his successful work over many years,” the statement added.