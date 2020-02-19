Rascal Flatts Expands Farewell Tour, Including Final Nashville Show

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music trio Rascal Flatts announced a slew of new dates for their current tour, including a final show at Bridgestone Arena in their hometown of Nashville.

The Rascal Flats Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour, which kicks off June 11th at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, is billed as the group’s final run.

For the tour, Rascal Flatts will play hits from their extensive catalog, including “Bless The Broken Road,” “My Wish,” “What Hurts The Most”

The band will also be joined on select dates by a host of special guests, including Chris Lane, Chase Rice, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Matt Stell and Rachel Wammack/

Newly announced shows

7/17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/24 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater

7/25 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

7/31 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater

8/1 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

8/2 – Dubuque, IA – Q Casino

8/20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center**

8/21 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amp

8/22 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

9/25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

10/30 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena