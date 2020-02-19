The Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Dave Grohl and alt-rock legends Foo Fighters announced they will be celebrating the anniversary of their first concerts as part of the bands’ 25th-anniversary tour.

The Foo’s Vans Tour is named in honor of the Ford Econoline van that provided transportation for the band during their first US tour in 1995.

The tour will see the Foos visit some of the same cities they played during their original 1995 run, albeit in upgraded concert venues.

The run kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on April 12th, with additional arena shows scheduled across North America until the tour wraps on May 20 at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton.

In addition to the concert, fans who attend shows on the tour will be treated to a preview of Dave Grohl’s upcoming documentary “What Drives Us.”

The Foo Fighters are also lined up for a busy summer festival season, including performances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Boston Calling, Something In The Water, Rock In Rio, Festival de Nimes, and I-Days.

The full list of announced shows

12/04 – Talking Stick Resort Arena- Phoenix, AZ, USA

14/04 – Santa Ana Center – Albuquerque, NM, USA

16/04 – Chesapeake Energy Arena- Oklahoma City, OK, USA

18/04 – INTRUST Bank Arena- Wichita, KS, USA

20/04 – Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN, USA

20-26/04 – Something In The Water – Virginia Beach, VA, USA

26/04 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Orleans, LA, USA

10/05 – Resch Center – Green Bay, WI, USA

12/05 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI, USA

14/05 – Heritage Bank Center – Cincinnati, OH, USA

16/05 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI, USA

18/05 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH, USA

20/05 – FirstOntario Centre – Hamilton, ON, CA

22-24/05 – Boston Calling – Boston, MA, USA

10/06 – Waldbuhne – Berlin, DE

12/06 – Nova Rock Festival – Nickelsdorf, AT

14/06 – I-Days – Milan, IT

16/06 – Festival de Nimes – Nimes, FR

17/06 – Festival de Nimes – Nimes, FR

19/06 – Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias – Valencia, ES

21/06 – Rock In Rio Lisboa – Lisbon,