Hangout Receives Provisional Permit, Turtle Protection Plan Still Up In The Air

GULF SHORES, AL (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Hangout Music Festival have received preliminary approval for a public assembly permit from the City Council of Gulf Shores.

While the festival has been held in Gulf Shores since 2010, the city imposed additional requirements for a permit this year following complaints from local residents over traffic and noise concerns.

According to the Gulf Coast News, the preliminary permit approval will still require organizers to provide updated safety and security plans for the event, as well as additional measures to limit noise and vibration.

Festival organizers will also new to provide a written plan outlining the fest’s sea turtle protection protocols, including light control for both the site and vehicles operating at night, as well as fence management and daily setup/takedown procedures to avoid disorienting the federally protected animals, Gulf Coast News reported.

According to GCN, the festival plans to employ special uniformed ‘ambassadors’ who will provide a point of contact for local residents to address their concerns about the festival to.

The ambassador brigade will also assist in limiting overnight and illegal parking, an issue that has become a bone of contention with Gulf Shores locals.

The festival is slated to take place from May 15-18, with staging for the event planned to start on April 27th.