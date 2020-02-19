Rock Icon Kim Mitchell To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame During Canadian Music Week

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) in partnership with North America’s leading entertainment festival and conference, Canadian Music Week (CMW), have today (Feb. 19) announced the induction of rock legend, songwriter, and broadcaster Kim Mitchell to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Over the course of his illustrious 50-year career, Mitchell has served as the frontman, guitarist and lead writer for influential Canadian rock band Max Webster and as an award-winning solo artist. He is credited with penning (in partnership with Pye Dubois) and recording numerous classic hits including “Go For Soda,” “Rock N Roll Duty,” “Patio Lanterns,” “I am a Wild Party,” All We Are,” and “Easy To Tame,” among others. Additionally, as a broadcaster, Mitchell spent more than a decade on-air with Toronto radio station Q107, serving as one of the most popular and most listened to afternoon drive DJs in the country.

“Kim Mitchell is an originator. Onstage, there is no one who sounds like him or can emulate the energy and live performance he gives to his audience; and offstage, he is just as prolific as a songwriter and as an outspoken radio personality,” said Vanessa Thomas, Executive Director of Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. “We’re incredibly excited to honour Kim among the class of 2020 Inductees to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

The induction will take place as part of CMW’s Canadian Music & Broadcast Industry Awards on Thursday, May 21 at the Bluma Appel Theatre in Toronto, and will see Mitchell joined by friend and musician Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies to perform on stage.

Also being honored this year are Buffy Sainte-Marie who will receive the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award, Debra Rathwell who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, and Erin Davis and Nevin Grant who will both be inducted into the Broadcast Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the Canadian Music & Broadcast Industry Awards are available for purchase through the Canadian Music Week website here.