Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Suspected Home Invasion

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccesss) – Up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery, according to TMZ.

on the official remix Born Bashar Barakah Jackson, Pop Smoke released his breakout single “Welcome to the Party” in April 2019. The song became an undeniable hit with Nicki Minaj hopping Pop Smoke was 20-years-old.

The rapper was reportedly inside a house in the Hollywood Hills when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke in around 4:30 AM. According to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, the suspects, who were later seen fleeing the property on foot, fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke.