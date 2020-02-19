Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Suspected Home Invasion
Pop Smoke. Credit: Branndannart.
Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Suspected Home Invasion

Juliette Jagger
HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccesss) – Up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery, according to TMZ.

The rapper was reportedly inside a house in the Hollywood Hills when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke in around 4:30 AM. According to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, the suspects, who were later seen fleeing the property on foot, fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke.

Born Bashar Barakah Jackson, Pop Smoke released his breakout single “Welcome to the Party” in April 2019. The song became an undeniable hit with Nicki Minaj hopping on the official remix. The song’s fast success even led to a collaboration with Travis Scott on “GATTI.” Pop Smoke released two mixtapes: last year’s Meet the Woo and Meet the Woo Vol. 2, which arrived earlier this month.

Pop Smoke was 20-years-old.

