Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Suspected Home Invasion

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccesss) – Up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery, according to TMZ.
Pop Smoke was 20-years-old.
HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccesss) – Up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery, according to TMZ.
Pop Smoke was 20-years-old.
Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.
|Artist
|Start Date
|Bonerama
|02/20/20
|Bob Odenkirk
|02/20/20
|Canaan Smith
|02/21/20
|Billy Porter
|02/21/20
|Caitlyn Smith
|02/21/20
|Carol Kane
|02/21/20
|Alfred Molina
|02/21/20
|Bone Thugs-N-Harmony / Bone Thugs n Harmony
|02/22/20
|Bobby Bazini
|02/22/20
|BTS
|02/24/20
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|08/09/2020
|Diana Krall
|Newport Jazz Festival
|Verified
|05/30/2020
|Diana DeMuth
|Mountain Jam
|Verified
|04/02/2020
|Diablo
|1720 / 1720 Club
|Verified
|06/26/2020
|Devon Worley Band
|Countryfest / Country Festival / Chippewa Valley Countryfest
|Not Verified
|02/14/2020
|DeVon Franklin
|Tamron Hall (TV Show)
|Verified
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|Track
|Streams
|1
|Dance Monkey by Tones and I
|5,943,521
|2
|The Box by Roddy Ricch
|5,763,703
|3
|Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
|5,701,747
|4
|Intentions (feat. Quavo) by Justin Bieber
|4,753,680
|5
|Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa
|4,620,166
|6
Chingy has signed with Scott Adkins.
Tim Gent
Jehnny Beth
Country Westerns
Hope Darst
Guardian of Lightning
Shape Of Water
Alexis Wilkins has signed with Rob Beckham.
Alexis Wilkins has signed with Nate Towne for exclusive representation.
BAAUER has signed with Paul McQueen for exclusive UK & European representation.
Calva Louise has signed with Ben Winchester for exclusive UK & European representation.
Bell Witch has signed with Josh Stern for exclusive representation.
Magdalena Bay has signed with Alisa Preisler for exclusive representation.