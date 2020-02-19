2020 JUNO Awards Announces Final Phase Of Artist Performances: City & Colour, Ali Gatie, Meghan Patrick & More

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC has today (Feb. 19) confirmed the final phase of artists set to perform during The 2020 JUNO Awards Broadcast.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter City and Colour, R&B and rap artist Ali Gatie, Québecois neoclassical pianist Alexandra Stréliski, Indigenous artist iskwē, rising country singer Meghan Patrick and bluegrass ensemble The Dead South will all take the stage for this year’s biggest night in Canadian music.

They will be joining previously announced artists Daniel Caesar, Lennon Stella, The Glorious Sons and Tory Lanez along with this year’s host Alessia Cara. Additionally, in her first appearance at The JUNO Awards since 2013, Canadian icon Anne Murray will return to induct Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The 49th annual JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK on Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) across the country on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and the CBC Listen app. The awards will also be available for audiences outside of Canada to stream at cbcmusic.ca/junos.