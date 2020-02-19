Kobalt Music Partners With Issa Rae’s Raedio For Global Publishing Deal

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt has today (Feb. 19) announced a worldwide publishing deal with Issa Rae’s, Raedio Publishing, LLC.

The global partnership with Raedio – the company Rae launched in partnership with Atlantic Records in October 2019 – covers creative and administration services, including providing guidance and funding on new Raedio signings, pitch Raedio’s writers, artists and library for synchronization opportunities and provide admin services.

As the mastermind behind the Youtube-hit series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” Issa Rae has been on the rise to becoming a household since 2011. She is also the writer and star of critically-acclaimed Peabody Award-winning HBO series, “Insecure,” which is now entering its fourth season.

Kobalt Chief Experience Officer, Jeannette Perez, said: “As a creator herself, Issa Rae epitomizes our creator’s first philosophy. She values all facets of the creative process, including the intersection of music and film. Through her experience as a writer, producer and actress, she has embraced music, and the artists and songwriters behind the music, as part of her medium. Issa is a true visionary and we are thrilled to partner with Raedio to sign and nurture emerging artists and songwriters, maximize their opportunities in film, television, games and advertising, support the growth of the Raedio music library and provide first class administration services.”

Kobalt SVP, Chris Lakey, added: “Issa Rae is a creator. It is as simple as that. She continues to have success throughout the entertainment industry as her list of credits runs the gamut, be it in writing, acting or producing content. It is only right for Kobalt to partner with someone who values the art of creating and its process as a whole.”

Said Rae: “Kobalt is the perfect partner to work for Raedio’s publishing division. Their transparency with songwriters, producers and artists will be helpful as we build out our music library and work with emerging talent across all platforms where music exists.”

Raedio’s library will be hosted on Synchtank.