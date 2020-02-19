Whitney Houston Hologram Tour To Make European Debut

(CelebrityAccess) – ‘An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour’ is set to make its debut across Europe later this month some eight years after the superstar singer’s death.
Slated to kick off in England on Feb. 25, the tour will run through early April, with dates in the US and Mexico expected to follow.
“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’ that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come, Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever,” explained Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law, former manager and the executor of her estate, which is producing the show in collaboration with BASE Hologram. “We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram. They also know that engaging her fans with an authentic Whitney experience would resonate worldwide because of the iconic status that she created over three decades. Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.”
Hardcore Whitney fans can expect the concert to feature most of the singer’s biggest hits including “How Will I Know,” “Saving All My Love For You,” “I Will Always Love You,” along with some unexpected rarities, including a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love,” which Houston first recorded three decades ago. The show will also reportedly feature four backup dancers and two backup singers, all of whom occasionally interact with the hologram.
Tickets for the European leg of ‘An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour’ are on sale now.
EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
February 25, 2020 – City Hall – Sheffield
February 27, 2020 – M&S Bank Arena – Liverpool
February 28, 2020 – O2 Apollo – Manchester
February 29, 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
March 1, 2020 – SEC Armadillo – Glasgow
March 3, 2020 – Bord Gais Theatre – Dublin
March 4, 2020 – Birmingham Arena – Birmingham
March 5, 2020 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
March 6, 2020 – Motorpoint Arena – Cardiff
March 7, 2020 – Brighton Centre – Brighton
March 9, 2020 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall – Nottingham
March 10, 2020 – Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith – London
March 12, 2020 – Bozar- Brussels, Belgium
March 13, 2020 – AFAS Live- Amsterdam, North Holland
March 14, 2020 – Capitole – Ghent, Belgium
March 15, 2020 – Salle Pleyel- Paris, France
March 19, 2020 – Samsung Hall – Zurich, Switzerland
March 20, 2020 – AdmiralsPalast – Berlin, Germany
March 21, 2020 – Incheba Expo Arena – Bratislava, Slovakia
March 22, 2020 – Stadhalle F – Vienna, Austria
March 23, 2020 – Teatro di Arcimboldi – Milan, Italy
March 26, 2020 – Congress Centre – Prague, Czech Republic
March 29, 2020 – Forum Black Box – Copenhagen, Denmark
March 30, 2020 – Folketeatret – Oslo, Norway
April 1, 2020 – Cirkus – Stockholm, Sweden