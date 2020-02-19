Whitney Houston Hologram Tour To Make European Debut

(CelebrityAccess) – ‘An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour’ is set to make its debut across Europe later this month some eight years after the superstar singer’s death.

Slated to kick off in England on Feb. 25, the tour will run through early April, with dates in the US and Mexico expected to follow.

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’ that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come, Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever,” explained Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law, former manager and the executor of her estate, which is producing the show in collaboration with BASE Hologram. “We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram. They also know that engaging her fans with an authentic Whitney experience would resonate worldwide because of the iconic status that she created over three decades. Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.”

Hardcore Whitney fans can expect the concert to feature most of the singer’s biggest hits including “How Will I Know,” “Saving All My Love For You,” “I Will Always Love You,” along with some unexpected rarities, including a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love,” which Houston first recorded three decades ago. The show will also reportedly feature four backup dancers and two backup singers, all of whom occasionally interact with the hologram.

Tickets for the European leg of ‘An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour’ are on sale now.

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

February 25, 2020 – City Hall – Sheffield

February 27, 2020 – M&S Bank Arena – Liverpool

February 28, 2020 – O2 Apollo – Manchester

February 29, 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

March 1, 2020 – SEC Armadillo – Glasgow

March 3, 2020 – Bord Gais Theatre – Dublin

March 4, 2020 – Birmingham Arena – Birmingham

March 5, 2020 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

March 6, 2020 – Motorpoint Arena – Cardiff

March 7, 2020 – Brighton Centre – Brighton

March 9, 2020 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall – Nottingham

March 10, 2020 – Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith – London

March 12, 2020 – Bozar- Brussels, Belgium

March 13, 2020 – AFAS Live- Amsterdam, North Holland

March 14, 2020 – Capitole – Ghent, Belgium

March 15, 2020 – Salle Pleyel- Paris, France

March 19, 2020 – Samsung Hall – Zurich, Switzerland

March 20, 2020 – AdmiralsPalast – Berlin, Germany

March 21, 2020 – Incheba Expo Arena – Bratislava, Slovakia

March 22, 2020 – Stadhalle F – Vienna, Austria

March 23, 2020 – Teatro di Arcimboldi – Milan, Italy

March 26, 2020 – Congress Centre – Prague, Czech Republic

March 29, 2020 – Forum Black Box – Copenhagen, Denmark

March 30, 2020 – Folketeatret – Oslo, Norway

April 1, 2020 – Cirkus – Stockholm, Sweden