Dierks Bentley & Lynyrd Skynyrd To Headline Tailgate Fest 2020

CALIFORNIA (CelebrityAccess) – Dierks Bentley and Lynyrd Skynyrd have been announced as the headliners for the third annual Tailgate Festival 2020.

The two-day event, which is slated to take place at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Aug. 15-16, gives music fans the opportunity to experience their favorite artists live from their trucks and cars in true tailgate fashion. There is also an option to watch the performances poolside from the ‘Boots & Bikinis Mega Pool Party,’ which features poolside wait staff, a live DJ, fire-pits, and beer pong.

“One of the best parts of Tailgate, and also most unique, is that it compels people to engage in a visceral social interaction which has become harder and harder to find,” said Tailgate Fest creator Melissa Carbone in a statement. “Even our artists walk around and grab beers and pop in to see the action, which is pretty unheard of at most festivals. It’s becoming such a community of camaraderie based around the love of music, tailgating and camping culture, summer, love and fun.”

Additional acts set to perform this year include Billy Currington, Justin Moore, Carly Pearce, A Thousand Horses, Logan Mize, Ross Ellis and TLC.

Tickets for Tailgate Fest are on sale now, with general admission two-day passes starting at $99. VIP passes are $329.