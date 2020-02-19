SoundCloud Mobile Uploads Have Finally Arrived

(CelebrityAccess) – SoundCloud has unveiled the latest addition to its mobile toolkit – an upload feature that allows creators to post their tracks directly from their phones.

The feature, which is currently only available via SoundCloud’s mobile iOS app (sorry Android users, your version is soon to follow) means the platform now allows creators to do everything from edit previously uploaded tracks and spotlight particular songs to build and manage their profiles and more all on the go.

Here’s how to use the feature on the iOS app:

Tap the upward-pointing arrow on the top right of the home screen. Then choose any supported audio file on your phone. Once the song is uploaded, you’ll be able to set metadata such as artwork, new titles, genre(s) and descriptions. From there you can share the track via Instagram Stories, pitch it to media, and/or send it in a private link to friends via text. Simple and easy!

