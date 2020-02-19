Elton John Cancels New Zealand Shows As He Recovers From Pneumonia

NEW ZEALAND (CelebrityAccess) – Elton John has canceled his two remaining New Zealand shows as he continues to recover from a bout of pneumonia.

Earlier this week, John was forced to cut short a show in Auckland after he lost his voice mid-performance and was helped off stage.

In a statement announcing the cancelation Tuesday, John expressed his disappointment and offered his sincerest apologies to his fans.

“I always want to be able to give 100% and I’m afraid that, right now, I’m not able to do that,” he added. “I am grateful for the love and loyalty I have been shown by all of you and I can’t wait to return in January next year to perform my final New Zealand shows.”

The concerts were part of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and have been rescheduled to January 15th and 16th 2021, according to tour promoter Chugg Entertainment.

The Australian leg of the tour is slated to kick off later this month and expected to go forward as planned.