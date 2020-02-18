Live Nation’s Joe Berchtold To Present At Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced that Live Nation Entertainment President Joe Berchtold will be among the presenters at 2020 edition of Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

The conference, which this year will take place in San Francisco on March 2nd, focuses on developing trends in the worlds of media and telecommunications.

Programs for this year’s event include ‘over the top’ streaming platforms that prevent users from skipping or blocking advertisements (who doesn’t relish that?) and the coming game-changing technology of 5G mobile networks.

E-commerce and point of sale technology will also be featured in discussions, as will investment in sustainable business practices.

Berchtold is scheduled to participate in a question and answers session during the event and a live webcast of the program will be accessible via investors.livenationentertainment.com.