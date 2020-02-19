Universal Music Publishing Launches A Real-Time Royalty App

(Celebrityaccess) — Universal Music Publishing Group has launched UMPG Window, a new royalty portal that provides the music publishing giant’s clients with real-time data about their earnings and IP.

Available on both mobile (IOS and Android) and as well as traditional computers, the new app provides rights-holders access to information such as here, when and how their music is consumed around the world.

Available in both numeric and graphic representations, clients will be able to view earnings by work title, accounting periods, territory, digital service provider, income source, income group, income type, local/international and more in real-time, UMPG said.

As well, customizable view settings will provide snapshots of data based on user preferences. Royalties are available through high-level overviews or detailed reports based on cloud services.

UMPG Window provides not only society registration information but also registration status and full song copyright information on all works as well as detailed Film and TV information.

Currently, UMPG circulates international income on a quarterly basis to all UMPG affiliates, but via the new app, will also provide a new royalty ‘pipeline’ feature that enables users to preview and access earnings as they are received. UPMG clients ill now be able to request no-fee advances based on both current period earnings and international pipeline earnings.

“In designing and developing UMPG Window, our team worked closely with our songwriters and clients to best understand what they most wanted from a world-class, fully transparent portal and app. This kind of collaboration is a reflection of how we do business: our songwriters and publisher clients are partners in everything we do. We will always keep innovating to better the lives of our writers and support their songs, and that is why UMPG continues to raise the bar for the industry,” said John Reston, EVP Global Administration at UMPG.