Free SoundCloud Creator Forum Announces 5 Cities, More To Follow

Designed to give creators the tools they need to grow their careers, each SoundCloud Creator forum is a multi-day event filled with panels, studio sessions, showcases, and workshops.

While more cities will be announced soon, here are the first 5:

Toronto | February 19-21

AVA @ Printworks in London | March 13-14

Sonar in Barcelona, ES | June 18-20

Mexico City (in conjunction with the LAMC) | August 25-27

A3C (Atlanta, USA) | October 21-23

If you’re not in a city SoundCloud is visiting this year, they are filming all of the panels. In addition to the audio and video content, they are introducing “Expert Advice” – guest posts featuring tips for you, straight from authorities in music, DJing, podcasting and more.

