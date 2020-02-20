a-ha’s Iconic Music Video For “Take On Me” Clocks One Billion Views On YouTube

(CelebrityAccess) – A-ha’s iconic ’80s hit “Take On Me” has officially clocked one billion views on YouTube.

Released in 1985 and added to the streaming platform in January 2010, the song is the second music video from the era (only behind Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”) to achieve such numbers.

The band announced the historic news via Twitter on Tuesday.

Take On Me has hit ONE BILLION views on YouTube! We couldn’t have done this without you, our fans. In celebration of this milestone moment, we’ve made something special… — a-ha (@aha_com) February 18, 2020

Today, the video averages about 480,000 views a day, YouTube recently said in an interview with CNN.

Take a moment to enjoy this classic of ’80s pop below: