Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Killing Amie Harwick, DA Says

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Gareth Pursehouse, an ex-boyfriend of Amie Harwick, was charged Wednesday for murdering the former Hollywood therapist in her home last weekend, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has said.

The former Playboy model, 38, who specialized in family and sex counseling, recently filed a restraining order against Pursehouse, according to police.

She was reportedly found seriously injured and unresponsive beneath the third-story balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment on Saturday and later died in hospital. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office determined that Harwick died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso.

Pursehouse, 41, has since been charged with one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, meaning he is eligible for the death penalty.

Harwick was previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey. Following news of her death, Carey issued a statement saying that he was “overcome with grief” and calling his former fiancé a “positive force in the world.”