Kelly Clarkson Returns To Host The 2020 Billboard Music Awards

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – NBC and dick clark productions announced today that Kelly Clarkson will return once again to host NBC’s three-hour live telecast of the “2020 Billboard Music Awards”.

This will mark Clarkson’s third time hosting the popular award show after receiving unanimous acclaim as host in 2018 and 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” said Clarkson. “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”

Over the course of her more than 20-year career, Clarkson, who is a three-time Grammy Award winner, has clocked worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. Additionally, she has drawn 61 billion in cumulative radio audience and 2.8 billion on-demand U.S. streams, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Currently, Clarkson serves as a coach for season 18 of NBC’s multi-Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” and hosts her own daytime program, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which was the fall season’s #1 new syndicated show.

“Billboard Music Awards” nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020.

The “2020 Billboard Music Awards” will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.