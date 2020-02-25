Carlos Santana And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘The Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour’
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News

Carlos Santana And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘The Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour’

Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
25 0


(CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have today (Feb. 25) announced that they will be hitting the road together across North America this summer as part of their Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour.

A continuation of 2019’s Supernatural Now tour for Santana, the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour will mark the first time the two powerhouse groups will share the stage in the U.S.

Slated to kick off on June 19 in San Diego, the Live Nation-produced outing will make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping August 29 in Tampa.

This past year, Santana celebrated the 20th anniversary of his multiple Grammy Award-wining album Supernatural, along with the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance. Santana’s 1999 album Supernatural featured the back-to-back No. 1 singles “Smooth” and “Maria Maria” and sold over 30 million copies worldwide, topping the charts in over a dozen countries and sweeping the 2000 Grammy Awards.

In 2019, Earth, Wind & Fire made history becoming the first African American R&B group to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor. EWF’s music catalogue of singles and albums have tallied hundreds of millions of streams and sales worldwide. The group has won nine Grammys, one being a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tickets for the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

MIRACULOUS SUPERNATURAL 2020 TOUR DATES:

DATECITYVENUE
Friday, June 19, 2020Chula Vista, CANorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 20, 2020Los Angeles, CABanc of California Stadium
Tuesday, June 23, 2020Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 24, 2020Concord, CAConcord Pavilion
Friday, June 26, 2020Ridgefield, WASunlight Supply Amphitheater
Saturday, June 27, 2020George, WAGorge Amphitheatre
Tuesday, June 30, 2020Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 01, 2020Denver, COPepsi Center
Friday, July 03, 2020Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion
Sunday July 05, 2020Woodlands, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tuesday, July 07, 2020Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 08, 2020Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
Friday, July 10, 2020Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center
Saturday, July 11, 2020Tinley Park, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 12, 2020Milwaukee, WIAmerican Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
Wednesday, August 05, 2020Burgettstown, PAS&T Bank Music Park
Thursday, August 06, 2020Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre
Saturday, August 08, 2020Hershey, PAHersheypark Stadium
Sunday, August 09, 2020Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage
Tuesday, August 11, 2020Montreal, QCCentre Bell
Wednesday, August 12, 2020Mansfield, MAXfinity Center
Friday, August 14, 2020Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, August 15, 2020Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, August 16, 2020Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, August 19, 2020Syracuse, NYSt. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thursday, August 20, 2020Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion
Saturday, August 22, 2020Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live
Sunday, August 23, 2020Bethel, NYBethel Woods Center for the Arts
Tuesday, August 25, 2020Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Wednesday, August 26, 2020Atlanta, GACellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Friday, August 28, 2020West Palm Beach, FLiTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds
Saturday, August 29, 2020Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post