Carlos Santana And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘The Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour’

(CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have today (Feb. 25) announced that they will be hitting the road together across North America this summer as part of their Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour.
A continuation of 2019’s Supernatural Now tour for Santana, the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour will mark the first time the two powerhouse groups will share the stage in the U.S.
Slated to kick off on June 19 in San Diego, the Live Nation-produced outing will make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping August 29 in Tampa.
This past year, Santana celebrated the 20th anniversary of his multiple Grammy Award-wining album Supernatural, along with the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance. Santana’s 1999 album Supernatural featured the back-to-back No. 1 singles “Smooth” and “Maria Maria” and sold over 30 million copies worldwide, topping the charts in over a dozen countries and sweeping the 2000 Grammy Awards.
In 2019, Earth, Wind & Fire made history becoming the first African American R&B group to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor. EWF’s music catalogue of singles and albums have tallied hundreds of millions of streams and sales worldwide. The group has won nine Grammys, one being a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
Tickets for the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
MIRACULOUS SUPERNATURAL 2020 TOUR DATES:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|Banc of California Stadium
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|George, WA
|Gorge Amphitheatre
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, July 01, 2020
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Friday, July 03, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Sunday July 05, 2020
|Woodlands, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Tuesday, July 07, 2020
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, July 08, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
|Wednesday, August 05, 2020
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park
|Thursday, August 06, 2020
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Saturday, August 08, 2020
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Sunday, August 09, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|Montreal, QC
|Centre Bell
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Thursday, August 20, 2020
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds