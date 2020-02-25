Carlos Santana And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘The Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour’

(CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have today (Feb. 25) announced that they will be hitting the road together across North America this summer as part of their Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour.

A continuation of 2019’s Supernatural Now tour for Santana, the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour will mark the first time the two powerhouse groups will share the stage in the U.S.

Slated to kick off on June 19 in San Diego, the Live Nation-produced outing will make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping August 29 in Tampa.

This past year, Santana celebrated the 20th anniversary of his multiple Grammy Award-wining album Supernatural, along with the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance. Santana’s 1999 album Supernatural featured the back-to-back No. 1 singles “Smooth” and “Maria Maria” and sold over 30 million copies worldwide, topping the charts in over a dozen countries and sweeping the 2000 Grammy Awards.

In 2019, Earth, Wind & Fire made history becoming the first African American R&B group to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor. EWF’s music catalogue of singles and albums have tallied hundreds of millions of streams and sales worldwide. The group has won nine Grammys, one being a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tickets for the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

MIRACULOUS SUPERNATURAL 2020 TOUR DATES: