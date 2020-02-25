US Opera Union Investigation Finds Plácido Domingo Abused Power

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – An investigation into legendary singer Plácido Domingo by the U.S. union representing opera performers has uncovered what it says is a clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power by the opera star during the period he held senior management positions at Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera, according to The Associated Press.

During the investigation, which was conducted by lawyers hired by the American Guild of Musical Artists, more than two dozen individuals reportedly came forward to reveal that they were sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior by Domingo at some point over the course of the past two decades, says the AP.

The union’s investigation was the first of two independent inquiries into Domingo’s conduct following the publication of two in-depth stories by the AP detailing extensive sexual harassment allegations against him last year. In the wake of the scandal, a number of U.S. opera houses canceled Domingo’s forthcoming performances, while Domingo himself resigned from the Los Angeles Opera, where he had served as its general director since 2003. The latter’s investigation is still ongoing.

Though the opera star continues to maintain his innocence, he recently issued a statement to the AP saying: “I have taken time over the last several months to reflect on the allegations that various colleagues of mine have made against me. I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience. I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so. While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way.”