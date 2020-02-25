Lucy Wood Joins London’s Roundhouse As Head Of Music

(VIP) – London venue Roundhouse has announced the appointment of a new Head Of Music in the form of Lucy Wood, who joins from Live Nation’s Festival Republic business, where she led the music programme for the Latitude Festival. Prior to that she worked with London promoter Eat Your Own Ears.

In her new role, Wood will head up the team that delivers a wide-ranging programme of gigs each year and the Roundhouse’s own In The Round and Rising festivals, as well as supporting early-career artists via the venue’s prolific education programme.

Confirming the hire, Roundhouse Programmes Director Delia Barker says: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Lucy to the team at such an exciting time for the Roundhouse. She has a great track record and is well respected across the industry and will bring an incredible energy to support our emerging artists. All whilst programming some of the biggest names in the world on our iconic stage”.

Wood herself adds: “I’ve had a brilliant three years working with amazing music from across the spectrum of genres at Latitude, as part of Festival Republic – building on my time promoting at London’s cherished Eat Your Own Ears. I’m THRILLED to be joining the team at the Roundhouse, a world-class arts institution with incredible history, and to be supporting its exceptional work with young people”.

Wood takes over from Jane Beese, who is leaving the Roundhouse to become Head Of Music at the Manchester International Festival.