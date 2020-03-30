Fiona Whelen Prine Shares A Guardedly Optimistic Health Update

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — John Prine’s manager and wife, Fiona Whelen Prime shared some good news about their health on Twitter on Monday.

I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) March 30, 2020

Fiona announced on March 19th that she was isolating herself after being tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, she said that John had been tested for the virus but that the results were inconclusive.

On Sunday, she revealed that Prine had been hospitalized on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 and had been intubated on Saturday night and was in critical condition.

Prine, who is 73, is a Grammy Award-winning bluegrass and folk musician and songwriter, known for his humourous lyrical takes on life, love, and politics.

The news prompted an outpouring of support and tributes from his contemporaries in the entertainment world, including Keb’ Mo’ who included a video performance in tribute of Prine.