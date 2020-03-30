Facing Eviction, San Antonio’s Imagine Books and Records Launches A GoFundMe Campaign

SAN ANTONIO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Imagine Books and Records, a longtime fixture of San Antonio’s independent music scene, is fighting for its life.

The venue, which hosts the weeklong Imagine Fest, has provided a stage for up-and-coming local talent for almost a decade.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the touring industry, the venue’s owner Don Hurd said Imagine is having trouble staying afloat.

In response, Imagine’s supporters organized a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds to save the troubled venue.

“To everyone who has supported us over these past nearly nine incredible years. Irma and I have been hesitant to bring troubling news to our community because we know how much everyone is struggling in this crisis right now. Still, we felt that it would hurt many people if we did not at least make an attempt to inform everyone that Imagine has been served with a notice of Default by our landlord. Unless we raise close to $5,000. in the next few days, Imagine will cease to exist. You can make an impact by donating, sharing this campaign, or buying something off our Discogs page listed below. Please know that we are so grateful to all of you for the many years of support and love. It is important that we hold onto hope during this unprecedented crisis. Know that our best wishes are with you all. We love you,” Hurd said in a statement posted to the GoFundMe page.

In just 24 hours, the campaign raised more than $5,000