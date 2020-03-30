Neeta Ragoowansi Elected President Of The Music Managers Forum US

The Music Managers Forum US announced the election of Neeta Ragoowansi to serve as president of the 27-year-old trade association of artists managers.

The MMF Board also elected Andrew Zambrowski to serve as the organization’s new Vice President and Justin Seidenberg as Secretary.

Additionally, Wesley T. A’Harrah was appointed as Vice President, Membership & Education, and Jack Bookbinder as Vice President, Communication.

Barry Bergman, who has been the president of MMF since its founding, will continue to serve as a board officer, in the role of Treasurer, as well as Chairman Emeritus.

Barry Bergman had been the President of MMF-US since its founding in 1993 and oversaw the expansion of the organization to one of the leading trade bodies for music managers and artists. During his tenure, he helped to pass the “Digital Performance Right in Sound Recordings Act of 1995,” leading to the creation of SoundExchange and developing new digital revenue streams for performing artists.

“Neeta possesses the rare combination of focused creativity, business acumen, and ethics,” Barry said. “She is highly respected by managers and artists throughout the world. I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead the MMF-US forward—especially in an era where the role of the manager is of paramount importance,” Bergman said o his successor.

In addition to its new President, the following artist managers are new appointments to the MMF-US Board:

Nicole Barsalona – Everyday Rebellion Entertainment and President of Women in Music (manages Obama’s “Favorite Music of 2019” artist Prateek Kuhad and Mark Wilkinson)

Adina Friedman – Friends At Work (Lindsey Stirling, RuthAnne, John Legend, etc.)

Binta Niambi Brown, Esq. – Nice Work/Chance the Rapper

The MMF-US Board is:

Neeta Ragoowansi – President, NPREX, Roadnation, and Women In Music

Andrew Zambrowski – Vice President, EVO Music

Barry Bergman – Chairman Emeritus/Treasurer/Founder Past President

Justin Seidenberg – Secretary, Kiqstart Music

Adina Friedman – Friends At Work

Binta Niambi Brown, Esq. – Nice Work/Chance the Rapper

Chris Hardin – Hardin Bourke Entertainment

Jack Bookbinder – VP, Communication Fun Palace Entertainment

Jerry Lembo – Lembo Entertainment

Matt Gould – Grey Man Management

Nicole Barsalona – Everyday Rebellion Entertainment & Women in Music

Pete Smolin – Upward Spiral Music

Stephen Bond Garvan – Garvan Management

Wesley A’Harrah – VP, Membership & Education, Hyper Orange and Mixtape Monopoly